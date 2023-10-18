ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

ASML's China sales surge amid U.S. clampdown

Export controls likely hit shipments of less advanced Dutch chip tools, experts say

Dutch semiconductor ASML controls the market for DUV lithography machines, essential tools for chipmaking.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU, CHENG TING-FANG and KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei staff writers | China

SINGAPORE/PALO ALTO, U.S./WASHINGTON -- ASML's sales to China surged in July-September as chipmakers in the country raced to buy equipment before any further export controls from the Netherlands or the U.S. went into effect.

The world's most valuable chip tool maker logged 2.44 billion euros ($2.58 billion) in sales to China in the three months -- nearly double the previous quarter -- to account for 46% of total revenue for the period. China sales accounted for just 24% of ASML's total in the April-June quarter, when the country trailed Taiwan and South Korea as ASML's major markets.

