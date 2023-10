SINGAPORE/PALO ALTO, U.S./WASHINGTON -- ASML's sales to China surged in July-September as chipmakers in the country raced to buy equipment before any further export controls from the Netherlands or the U.S. went into effect.

The Dutch semiconductor industry supplier expects around 10% to 15% of current shipments to China will fall under the updated U.S. curbs going forward but said it remains optimistic about demand coming from the country.