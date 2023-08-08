ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Apple, Samsung to invest in Arm as it eyes September IPO

SoftBank chip design unit to debut on Nasdaq, market cap seen topping $60bn

SoftBank Group plans to list shares in its chip deign unit, Arm, on the Nasdaq in September in a deal expected to be worth $60 billion or more. (Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images) 
MASAYUKI SHIKATA and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

TOKYO/LONDON -- SoftBank Group's British chip design unit, Arm, plans to float its shares in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq in September, Nikkei has learned. The unit's market capitalization by that time is expected to be more than $60 billion, which would make the deal the world's biggest initial public offering so far this year.

SoftBank will officially apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing later this month. Then it must obtain approval from Nasdaq. Leading global chipmakers, including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Nvidia and Intel, will invest in Arm as soon as the company is listed on the market.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more