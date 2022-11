PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Applied Materials saw strong sales in the August-October quarter but could take up to a $2.5 billion blow to revenue in fiscal 2023 from fresh U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China, the California-based chipmaking equipment manufacturer said Thursday.

Revenue rose 10% on the year to $6.8 billion for the quarter. Taiwan was the largest contributor, accounting for 31% of the total at $2.1 billion -- up 66.8% on the year.