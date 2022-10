TOKYO -- Canon will build a new semiconductor equipment plant in eastern Japan, Nikkei has learned, as the company mirrors big investments by rivals in the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan.

The new plant will be built in Tochigi prefecture and begin operating in the spring of 2025. The investment will total more than 50 billion yen ($345 million), including construction costs and installation of production equipment. The company aims to double its current capacity.