China-born scientist, once U.S. target, discovers 'best' chip material

NEW YORK -- Silicon, used in almost every computer chip, is the material that enabled much of modern technology. But a team of researchers have discovered a possible alternative -- what may be "the best semiconductor material ever found."

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Houston and other institutions last month published a paper demonstrating a material called cubic boron arsenide is much better at conducting heat and electricity, according to MIT, in a discovery that could pave the way for smaller and faster chips.