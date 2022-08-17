ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

China-born scientist, once U.S. target, discovers 'best' chip material

MIT professor helps find semiconductor substance better than silicon

Chen Gang, a MIT scientist, is among the researchers behind the discovery of what could be the best chip material. (Photo taken from MIT website)
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- Silicon, used in almost every computer chip, is the material that enabled much of modern technology. But a team of researchers have discovered a possible alternative -- what may be "the best semiconductor material ever found."

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Houston and other institutions last month published a paper demonstrating a material called cubic boron arsenide is much better at conducting heat and electricity, according to MIT, in a discovery that could pave the way for smaller and faster chips.

