TAIPEI/SHANGHAI -- The global semiconductor industry is heading into an era of "turmoil and disarray" due to geopolitical tensions, the chairman of China's leading memory maker, Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), said on Thursday.

Chen Nanxiang, whose company has been placed on a U.S. trade blacklist, said all the rules of globalization and the practices of free trade have been upended as geopolitics and national security become the two key themes of the chip industry's development.