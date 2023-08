WUXI, China -- Chinese semiconductor industry executives at an event this week called for building up the domestic supply chain as U.S.-led export controls limit China's access to advanced technology.

"To everyone across the country in the semiconductor industry, let's work together to overcome the difficulties," Zhao Jinrong, chairman of state-owned chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, told an audience Thursday at an industry conference in Wuxi, Jiangsu province.