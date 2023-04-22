ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

China pumps $7bn into upgrading chip supply chain

Government and industry work together amid U.S. tech export restrictions

Chipmaking investments by Chinese foundry SMIC are driving suppliers to spend as well. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese chipmaking suppliers plan to spend 50 billion yuan ($7.26 billion) with backing from the state to strengthen the domestic supply chain as the U.S. curbs tech exports.

"We cannot avoid decoupling in semiconductors," Chiu Tzu-Yin, president of state-backed wafer giant National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG), said at a chip supply chain conference hosted in Guangzhou for two days through Wednesday. "This will be the greatest opportunity for Chinese enterprises that make production machinery and materials."

