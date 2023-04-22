China pumps $7bn into upgrading chip supply chain

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese chipmaking suppliers plan to spend 50 billion yuan ($7.26 billion) with backing from the state to strengthen the domestic supply chain as the U.S. curbs tech exports.

"We cannot avoid decoupling in semiconductors," Chiu Tzu-Yin, president of state-backed wafer giant National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG), said at a chip supply chain conference hosted in Guangzhou for two days through Wednesday. "This will be the greatest opportunity for Chinese enterprises that make production machinery and materials."