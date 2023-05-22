China's Micron ban creates chip dilemma for Samsung, SK Hynix

SEOUL/TAIPEI/LONDON -- China's crackdown on U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology has left its South Korean peers facing a dilemma: expand their own market share in Asia's largest economy and risk irking Washington, or refrain from doing so and potentially anger Beijing.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are the two biggest makers of memory chips in the world, followed by Micron at No. 3. All three companies do significant business in China, though only the two South Korean makers have extensive production facilities in the country.