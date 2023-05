LONDON -- China's leading smartphone maker Oppo says it will shut down its semiconductor division and cease development of its own chips, citing a gloomy smartphone market and uncertainties in the global economy.

Oppo, the world's No. 4 handset maker by shipments, confirmed on Friday it will "cease the operation" of ZEKU, the company's flagship chip development unit and drop the development of its own chips. The closure was first reported by Chinese local media.