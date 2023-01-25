China's chip self-sufficiency drive stymied by fabless tilt

TOKYO -- China has for years encouraged investment in domestic semiconductor startups to increase the industry's self-sufficiency, but that goal remains elusive with much of the money going into fabless operations.

Chinese public and private investment vehicles financed chip startups in 865 cases between 2014 and May 2022, according to a survey conducted by iResearch, an analytic firm in China. In addition to providing funding and loans, the initiative envisioned taking the startups public and raising more capital.