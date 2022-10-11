China's 'sea turtle' tech executives stranded by U.S. crackdown

TAIPEI -- The latest U.S. crackdown on China's tech has left a group of talented employees caught in the crossfire: the hundreds of Chinese Americans who have been some of the key figures at China's homegrown semiconductor-related companies.

For the first time, U.S. export controls on China have expanded to block "U.S. persons" -- both citizens and permanent residents -- from supporting the "development" or "production" of certain high-end chips that could advance Chinese tech applications from military use and artificial intelligence to supercomputers.