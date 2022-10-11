ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

China's 'sea turtle' tech executives stranded by U.S. crackdown

Chinese Americans at top chipmakers snared by U.S. new export ban

 Employees work on the production line of semiconductor wafer at a factory in China. The latest round of U.S. export curbs takes aim at the heart of Beijing's chip ambitions.   © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- The latest U.S. crackdown on China's tech has left a group of talented employees caught in the crossfire: the hundreds of Chinese Americans who have been some of the key figures at China's homegrown semiconductor-related companies.

For the first time, U.S. export controls on China have expanded to block "U.S. persons" -- both citizens and permanent residents -- from supporting the "development" or "production" of certain high-end chips that could advance Chinese tech applications from military use and artificial intelligence to supercomputers.

