ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

China wages war on 'corruption' in chip industry after years of fundraising

Semiconductor executives investigated after massive investments fail to take off

China's chipmaking industry has a long way to go before attaining 70% self-sufficiency by 2025.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China is clamping down on the misappropriation of funds inside the national chip industry as its rivalry with the U.S. in semiconductors heats up and an important Communist Party national congress is just a few months away.

Authorities have launched a barrage of investigations against semiconductor executives in recent weeks. The white collar busts are happening during the run-up to this fall's twice-a-decade Communist Party congress. The timing suggests that the central leadership is frustrated that China's semiconductor industry is not growing as fast as anticipated.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close