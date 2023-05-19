Chip companies pour $14bn into Japan, seeking stable supply chain

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's meeting Thursday with global chip company executives highlighted a flurry of activity in the country that has brought more than 2 trillion yen ($14 billion) in announced investment plans since 2021.

The spending by players from the U.S., Europe, South Korea and Taiwan comes amid an effort by the Japanese government to forge chip supply chains with partners with shared values. Japan hopes to ensure a stable supply of critical components without relying on China, and bolster the region's economic security.