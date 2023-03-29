ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Chip equipment exports to China tumble as U.S. pushes decoupling

Impact could grow as Japan and Netherlands weigh their own restrictions

China's imports of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment fell for the first time in three years in 2022. (Photo by Masayuki Kozono)
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Exports of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment from the U.S. and Japan to China fell for the first time in three years in 2022 as Washington stepped up its trade restrictions on advanced chip technology.

In the October-December quarter, Japanese exports of the equipment to China slid 16% on the year by value, while the U.S. saw a 50% plunge and the Netherlands logged a 44% drop, according to trade and other data. This was even as exports to the rest of the world from Japan and the U.S. grew 26% and 10%.

