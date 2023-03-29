Chip equipment exports to China tumble as U.S. pushes decoupling

TOKYO -- Exports of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment from the U.S. and Japan to China fell for the first time in three years in 2022 as Washington stepped up its trade restrictions on advanced chip technology.

In the October-December quarter, Japanese exports of the equipment to China slid 16% on the year by value, while the U.S. saw a 50% plunge and the Netherlands logged a 44% drop, according to trade and other data. This was even as exports to the rest of the world from Japan and the U.S. grew 26% and 10%.