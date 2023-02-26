Chip industry doubles down on Singapore as production hub

SINGAPORE -- Big Western chipmakers and related suppliers are moving to increase production in Singapore as they work to meet growth in demand in the medium to long term and spread their supply chain risks.

French substrate manufacturer Soitec will invest 400 million euros ($430 million) to double the capacity of its wafer plant in Singapore, while U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials has broken ground on a new 600 million Singapore dollar ($450 million) plant in the city-state.