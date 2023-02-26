ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Chip industry doubles down on Singapore as production hub

Soitec, Applied Materials diversify supply chains to mitigate risks

Soitec's factory expansion project, scheduled for completion in 2024, will add 45,000 square meters of floor space, including an office space, to the plant. (Illustration courtesy of Soitec)
MAYUKO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Big Western chipmakers and related suppliers are moving to increase production in Singapore as they work to meet growth in demand in the medium to long term and spread their supply chain risks.

French substrate manufacturer Soitec will invest 400 million euros ($430 million) to double the capacity of its wafer plant in Singapore, while U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials has broken ground on a new 600 million Singapore dollar ($450 million) plant in the city-state.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close