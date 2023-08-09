ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Chip startup EdgeQ bets big on 5G private network boom

U.S. chipmaker counts on TSMC production, outside investor interest

EdgeQ is working with carriers and networking gear providers on chips that go into networking infrastructure. (Screenshot from EdgeQ's website) 
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | U.S.

TAIPEI -- U.S. chip startup EdgeQ is aiming to take on the likes of Huawei and Samsung in a niche but vital market: 5G integrated chipsets for telecom and networking applications.

Founder and CEO Vinay Ravuri, a former executive at mobile chip titan Qualcomm, told Nikkei Asia his company's strategy is to consolidate the relatively small but fragmented market. "If you go to the infrastructure side, there's almost no one [offering] a standard chip product," Ravuri said. "The market is not as big as smartphone chips, but it also means less competition."

