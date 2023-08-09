Chip startup EdgeQ bets big on 5G private network boom

TAIPEI -- U.S. chip startup EdgeQ is aiming to take on the likes of Huawei and Samsung in a niche but vital market: 5G integrated chipsets for telecom and networking applications.

Founder and CEO Vinay Ravuri, a former executive at mobile chip titan Qualcomm, told Nikkei Asia his company's strategy is to consolidate the relatively small but fragmented market. "If you go to the infrastructure side, there's almost no one [offering] a standard chip product," Ravuri said. "The market is not as big as smartphone chips, but it also means less competition."