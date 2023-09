TOKYO/KUMAMOTO, Japan -- ASML, a Dutch chip equipment maker, will establish a new tech support center in Hokkaido by the latter half of next year, Nikkei has learned.

ASML will help Japan's chipmaker Rapidus, which aims to mass-produce cutting-edge semiconductors, set up factories and maintenance facilities in Japan. The major European chip equipment supplier will expand its workforce in Japan by 40% by around 2028.