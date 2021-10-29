ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Chipmaker Renesas hits profit record, with CEO upbeat on outlook

Japanese supplier buys Israel's Celeno Communications for $315m

Tokyo-based chipmaker Renesas Electronics projects a 37% increase in revenue for 2021.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE EGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Renesas Electronics reports a 96% jump in group net profit on the year for the January-September period, propelled by a strong performance from its automotive chips.

Earnings reached 75.4 billion yen ($662 million), the chipmaker said Thursday. This marks the highest profit ever for the nine-month period, although past results were reported under different accounting standards.

A key supplier to Toyota Motor and other automakers, Renesas has been closely watched during the global chip shortage and expects sales to remain strong into 2022.

"Demand will continue to grow steadily until the first half of next year, mainly in the automotive and industrial sectors," CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said.

Renesas also announced its acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Celeno Communications for around $315 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Acquiring it will allow Renesas "to manufacture and supply chips for communications," Shibata said.

Renesas' revenue grew 30% on the year to 679.9 billion yen, the company said. Sales in the automotive business, which includes key products like microcontrollers, rose 35%.

Group operating profit climbed 150% to 119.4 billion yen, as strong sales offset rising costs for materials and contract manufacturing.

For the full year, the Tokyo-based chipmaker projects a 37% increase in revenue to 977.9 billion yen.

Renesas is shifting toward more long-term contracts amid the global chip shortage. Outstanding orders increased roughly 50% to about 1.2 trillion yen between the end of June and the end of September. Shibata dispelled concerns that the backlog is artificially inflated by placeholder orders made by buyers scrambling for chips from multiple suppliers.

"We've slashed the figure significantly" to account for such possibilities, he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more