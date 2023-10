TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric and auto parts supplier Denso will together acquire 25% of U.S. materials maker Coherent's silicon carbide (SiC) business for $1 billion under an agreement announced Tuesday, aiming to secure a stable supply of the semiconductor material.

The Japanese companies will each invest $500 million for a 12.5% stake in the business, which Coherent will carve out and operate as a subsidiary.