Semiconductors

Don't underrate China's ability to catch up in chips: Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang says Beijing will foster competitive companies amid U.S. tensions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a media roundtable in Taipei on May 30. (Photo by Lauly Li)
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China will cultivate its own chip companies in response to tensions with the U.S. and that existing chip players will have to work hard to stay competitive.

"Whatever the regulations are ... of course we will absolutely comply, but I think China will use the opportunity to foster their local entrepreneurs, and that's why there's so many GPU startups in China," Huang told a global media roundtable at the Computex Taipei industry expo on Tuesday.

