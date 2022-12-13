ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Europe rejects Chinese chip investments aimed at EV market

U.K. and Germany take tougher line amid worries about state influence

Germany blocked the sale of an Elmos Semiconductor factory in Dortmund to a Chinese company.   © Reuters
EIKI HAYASHI and MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

FRANKFURT/LONDON -- Chinese semiconductor companies looking to expand through acquisitions in Europe face an increasingly chilly reception from regulators wary of state-driven investment.

The continent had been an attractive destination for Chinese players seeking to gain a foothold in supply chains in a leading market for electric vehicles. Direct investment in Europe by Chinese companies rebounded 34% in 2021 to 10.6 billion euros ($11.2 billion at current rates), with auto-related deals accounting for nearly a quarter, according to Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close