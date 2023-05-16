Fujifilm to invest $110m in Taiwan chip material production

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings plans to invest 15 billion yen ($110 million) to increase production of a chip-polishing material in Taiwan, the company said Tuesday, responding to rising semiconductor demand from self-driving vehicles and 5G communication technologies.

The Japanese company will build a new plant and expand existing facilities owned by subsidiary Fujifilm Electronic Materials Taiwan to increase its production capacity of CMP slurry, a material used to polish and planarize the surface of chips, by 50%.