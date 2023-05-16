ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Fujifilm to invest $110m in Taiwan chip material production

Japanese company to build new plant and expand facilities on the island

Fujifilm aims for 500 billion yen in sales of semiconductor materials by fiscal 2030.   © Reuters
TSUYOSHI TAMEHIRO, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TOKYO -- Fujifilm Holdings plans to invest 15 billion yen ($110 million) to increase production of a chip-polishing material in Taiwan, the company said Tuesday, responding to rising semiconductor demand from self-driving vehicles and 5G communication technologies.

The Japanese company will build a new plant and expand existing facilities owned by subsidiary Fujifilm Electronic Materials Taiwan to increase its production capacity of CMP slurry, a material used to polish and planarize the surface of chips, by 50%.

