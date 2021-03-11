Fukushima quake shows chipmaker Renesas value of resilience

TOKYO -- Renesas Electronics' Naka factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, was severely damaged by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. A decade on, the "Renesas Shock," that crippled the automotive chipmaker and brought global auto production to a halt, is still fresh in the minds of employees and executives.

Things were not as bad as they seemed immediately after the quake knocked out the company's main plant. At first, it was thought the factory would be out of action for six months, but it came back online in just three. The disaster underlined the importance of resilience, and Renesas applied the lessons it learned to the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earthquake that rocked northeastern Japan struck at 2:46 p.m. on March 11, 2011. On the sixth floor of the Naka plant, second-year employees were attending a training session. The quake toppled desks in the conference room and employees screamed in fright. After the tremors subsided, people evacuated to an open area on the factory grounds. Thankfully, there were no casualties.

On the day of the earthquake, much of the production line was inaccessible due to a power outage. Employees were only able to inspect what they could see through windows. The equipment appeared to be intact. "There wasn't any significant chaos on the first day," said Hidehiko Kozawa, then the general manager of the production engineering department and now president of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Chipmaking involves the use of gases and other toxic substances. Renesas gathered 100 gas detectors from factories across the country, and began inspecting the plant's clean rooms 10 days after the earthquake. As employees made their way in, they found many of the factory's 1,600 pieces of equipment damaged and the aisles littered with unfinished products. Some of the walls in the clean room were damaged. Some people stood dumbstruck amid the wreckage. Kozawa thought it might take up to six months to get the plant up and running again.

But customers were waiting. The restoration work began in earnest on March 28. Engineers from automakers, suppliers and equipment manufacturers came from around the world to help put things back in order. On some days, as many as 2,500 people were working on the cleanup and restart. In all, 80,000 people were involved. At the entrance hung a sign reading: "We'll show Renesas' potential."

Renesas' Naka plant in Ibaraki Prefecture was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, resulting in a shortage of automotive semiconductors that halted global auto production. (Photo courtesy of Renesas Electronics)

During the restoration, an information-sharing system called the "big room method" was adopted at the suggestion of Toyota engineers. A sheet of paper showing the recovery's progress was put on a wall in the conference room used for morning and evening meetings, with dates and processes written into a matrix. Stickers marked progress as the work moved forward. This made it easy for managers to see where efforts were lagging.

Each team reported problems and others helped when bottlenecks emerged. This fostered both cooperation and friendly competition among the teams, helping to speed the recovery effort. The big room method is still used today at Renesas plants.

Test production for the Kizuna prototype -- kizuna is Japanese for "emotional bond" -- began on April 23, and employees confirmed the production line was ready to go by the end of May. The factory resumed production on June 1, well ahead of the originally scheduled date of Sept. 1. "My eyes lit up when I saw the first completed product after the earthquake," Kozawa said.

Nevertheless, the shutdown at the Naka plant created a shortage of automotive microcontrollers, which are indispensable to carmaking. The disruption forced Renesas to revamp its business continuity plan.

A total of 10 billion yen ($92 million at the current exchange rate) was invested in factories across the country to make the company's buildings more quakeproof. In addition to earthquakes, other disaster risks were identified, including tsunamis, floods, volcanic eruptions and infectious disease outbreaks. The goal was to create a "resilient factory" that would be difficult for Mother Nature to knock out and easy to restart.

The company also set up a system that enables production to be shifted to other facilities if one factory is damaged. During its corporate restructuring in the 2010s, Renesas cut its manufacturing plants in Japan from 22 to nine. It also worked with contract chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to set up an alternative production system.

In addition, Renesas reviewed its inventory management system. Data such as the number of items in stock is now shared with customers routinely so they can quickly and easily select alternatives if a disaster strikes.

Renesas increasingly relies on foundries such as Taiwan's TSMC for some of its semiconductor production. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

Thanks to these changes and others, even in an earthquake measuring 6 or higher on Japan's on 0 to 7 seismic intensity scale, electricity and gas can be restored within seven days or less, production can resume within 30 days and production can be restored to pre-quake capacity in 60 days or less.

Renesas's new business continuity plan was put to the test when a big earthquake struck the southern Japanese city of Kumamoto in April 2016. The main quake, which measured just under 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, damaged the company's Kawajiri plant.

Aftershocks broke the facility's cold-water piping and toppled some equipment but did not damage the clean room. Renesas was able to bring production back online after eight days and pre-quake production capacity was restored after 38 days. That was better than envisioned by the business continuity plan, which predicted 30 days to get a plant back online and 60 days to reach full capacity.

But unanticipated problems also emerged. Ninety-seven Renesas suppliers, as well as contractors for back-end semiconductor manufacturing, were also affected by the Kumamoto earthquake. Compared with the Great East Japan Earthquake, a wider range of supply chains was hit.

The lesson from the Kumamoto earthquake is that it is not enough for individual companies to have solid business continuity plans. Renesas responded by working with external partners to formulate a business continuity management strategy. In December 2016, it asked its suppliers to present plans for dealing with disasters and other risks, recovery methods and alternative supply methods.

Renesas held working-group meetings with contract manufacturers in June 2017, sharing its expertise in making facilities earthquake-resistant. The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association established a working group from 2016 to 2018 to compile rules for cooperation among companies, including the provision of raw materials, in the event of an earthquake.

Improving disaster preparedness is a never-ending process. In 2020, the focus was on responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new concept, the "3Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings -- was added to factories' business continuity plans.

The pandemic made it difficult to bring employees together in one place, as Renesas had done with the big room method adopted after the 2011 earthquake. The company limited the number of people in each room, using webcams to enable people to meet virtually. To ensure that business could continue in the event of an outbreak, Renesas created A and B teams that would perform the same function but not be in physical contact with one another.

The most recent earthquake centered off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in February also led to unforeseen events. There was almost no damage to buildings and equipment, but there was a power outage that lasted for more than two hours.

Operating the plant requires electricity sufficient to power 70,000 homes. As a result, employees had no choice but to wait for the power to come back on. Fortunately, the interruption was temporary and production resumed on Feb. 16. On Feb. 21, production had returned to pre-quake levels.

Since the early 2010s, Renesas has increasingly used foundries like TSMC, and it recently outsourced 30% of its semiconductor production. But with the current shortage of automotive semiconductors and foundries' stretched capacity, the company transferred some of this production to its Naka plant. Creating more resilient supply chains requires constant adjustment, including balancing foundry and in-house production.

"The important thing is that we know how to get things back on track," Kozawa said. Even if the unexpected happens, the company can bounce back quickly. It can then examine the event and make use of it next time. Renesas continues to build in resilience, based on the lessons of the 2011 earthquake.