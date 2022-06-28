GlobalWafers to build $5bn U.S. plant after Siltronic bid fails

TAIPEI -- GlobalWafers, the world's third-largest producer of silicon wafers for chipmaking, on Monday announced plans to build a $5 billion plant in the U.S. state of Texas, a boost for Washington's ambition to bring more of the semiconductor supply chain onshore.

The Texas plant will be the country's largest site for 300-mm wafer material when it begins production as soon as 2025, the Taiwanese company said. The factory will let the company cater to rising local demand from clients expanding their own production in the U.S., including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Intel and Samsung. Construction is scheduled to start later this year.

While initial investment for the new plant will be about $2 billion, Globalwafers said it will not rule out further expansion there. According to the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, total investment generated by the project could come to as much as $5 billion over the years to come.

Silicon wafers are a key material in semiconductor production, as they form the substrate on which chips are fabricated. GlobalWafers trails only Shin-Etsu Chemical and Sumco, both of Japan.

"Instead of importing wafers from Asia, GlobalWafers USA (GWA) will produce and supply wafers locally, thereby reducing significant carbon footprint," GlobalWafers Chair and CEO Doris Hsu said, citing the benefit to customers and the company as environmental, social and corporate governance factors grow in importance.

"This investment will represent the first new silicon wafer facility in the U.S. in over two decades and close a critical semiconductor supply chain gap," GlobalWafers said in the press statement.

The announcement comes as Washington this week hosts SelectUSA, one of the biggest investment events of the year, aiming to attract more investments to bolster the American chip supply chain. President Joe Biden will deliver taped remarks at the gathering.

The company's decision to build a U.S. plant follows its failure to acquire German peer Siltronic earlier this year. After that deal fell through, GlobalWafers said it would spend about 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.36 billion) for expansion in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including building a new plant and increasing capacity for existing facilities.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the decision to build the Texas plant.

"Today's announcement from GlobalWafers is critical to rebuilding the domestic semiconductor supply chain, strengthening our economic and national security, and creating U.S. manufacturing jobs," she said in a statement. "But we are at a make-or-break moment to expand domestic semiconductor production. Semiconductor firms need to make investment decisions by the fall to meet the enormous increased demand for chips."

Raimondo urged quick passage of the CHIPS Act through Congress, saying it would show U.S. commitment to providing more companies throughout the supply chain the confidence they need to proceed with investments in the country. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in incentives related to semiconductor production in the U.S.

Hsu spoke with reporters online.

"We take into account government incentives, customer commitment for long-term agreement as well as production diversification to decide our location for our new plant," she said.

Hsu said her company already placed all orders for machinery and equipment needed for the plant to open on schedule, as lead times for those chipmaking tools continue to lengthen due to component constraints.

Despite a slowdown in end-user demand, including for consumer electronics, Hsu said the prices for wafers have risen in all of the company's long-term agreements with customers. Sumco has told customers that it will raise prices by up to 30% in renewed agreements this year, citing rising prices for raw materials.

GlobalWafers said the Texas investment is expected to support as many as 1,500 jobs, with production capacity eventually reaching 1.2 million wafers per month after multiple stages of equipment installation, in line with market demand. The company gained a production footprint in the U.S. when it acquired SunEdison Semiconductor in 2016.