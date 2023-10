TAIPEI -- Globalwafers, the world's third-biggest maker of silicon wafers, plans to start mass producing an advanced type of chip substrate by 2025 to address the auto industry's surging demand for power semiconductors.

Globalwafers Chair and CEO Doris Hsu said on Thursday her company will start qualification and test production of 8-inch silicon carbide (SiC) wafers next year, with mass production to begin the following year.