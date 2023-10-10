ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Huawei aims to double smartphone shipments to 70m next year

New export controls expected from U.S. could thwart ambitious comeback plans

 Huawei's release of the 5G-capable Mate 60 Pro took markets and policymakers by surprise.    © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Huawei has been stockpiling components for months as it aims to double its smartphone sales next year despite expectations of a further U.S. crackdown.

Huawei's goal is to ship between 60 million and 70 million phones in 2024, two industry executives told Nikkei Asia, doubling shipments compared with this year and last. The company has also been building up its inventory of lenses, cameras, print circuit boards and other parts since earlier this year to meet that goal, multiple supply chain managers and analysts said.

