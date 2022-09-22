ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Huawei dives into chip production to battle U.S. clampdown

Telecom equipment maker is partnering with fellow blacklisted companies

Aiming to get its own chips back into production as early as this year, Huawei has redesigned some of its core chips so they can be produced with older technology that is more readily available in China, sources said. (Source photo by Reuters) 
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- China's Huawei Technologies is attempting to get its own chips back into production as early as this year by partnering with domestic semiconductor companies to build up "U.S.-free" production lines.

Huawei, once the world's leading smartphone maker, lost access to key American technologies and global chipmaking partners in 2019, when Washington further tightened export controls on the company. Since then it has been relying on off-the-shelf chips and stockpiled inventory to keep its flagship telecom equipment business on track. 

