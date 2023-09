TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies' comeback in the smartphone market is gathering momentum with the release of its second 5G-capable device in just over a week, this time a foldable phone that went on sale days ahead of a much-anticipated launch event by rival Apple.

The Chinese technology titan introduced the Mate X5 on Friday, following up the surprise release on Aug. 29 of the Mate 60 Pro, its first 5G phone using in-house chips since Washington cut off the company's access to vital technologies.