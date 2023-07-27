Huawei to restart 5G mobile chip output as early as this year

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies aims to restart making cutting-edge mobile chips as early as this year, even as the U.S. and its allies further restrict China's access to key tools and tech used to churn out semiconductors.

Huawei, a onetime smartphone powerhouse, is working with top Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC) to put its in-house designed 5G mobile chipset into mass production in the coming months, two people with knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. Huawei has been unable to make cutting-edge mobile chips since Washington cut off the company's access to key American technology and vital global suppliers in 2020.