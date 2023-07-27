ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Huawei to restart 5G mobile chip output as early as this year

Chinese tech giant lost access to global chipmaking partners in 2020

Huawei is understood to be working with top Chinese chipmaker SMIC to put its in-house designed 5G mobile chipset into mass production in the coming months. (Source photos by Getty and AP)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Huawei Technologies aims to restart making cutting-edge mobile chips as early as this year, even as the U.S. and its allies further restrict China's access to key tools and tech used to churn out semiconductors.

Huawei, a onetime smartphone powerhouse, is working with top Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC) to put its in-house designed 5G mobile chipset into mass production in the coming months, two people with knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. Huawei has been unable to make cutting-edge mobile chips since Washington cut off the company's access to key American technology and vital global suppliers in 2020.

