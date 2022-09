PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Intel broke ground Friday on a $20 billion chip production complex in Ohio, a month after the passage of U.S. incentives meant to help the semiconductor industry better compete at home against Asian rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics.

Intel's two new chip fabrication plants will span nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County -- about 49 km outside Ohio's state capital of Columbus.