Semiconductors

Intel optimistic about China despite U.S. chip export curbs

CEO sees no major threat from Nvidia's Arm PC chips

Intel expects to return to revenue growth in the current quarter.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | China

PALO ALTO, U.S.-- Intel said Thursday that it remains optimistic about China as it expects overall revenue growth in the current quarter despite the latest American chip export controls, a reversal after seven consecutive quarters of decline.

"We do believe that we'll have plenty of opportunity in China, continuing to deploy our products there broadly, even as we comply and work with BIS," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said on an earnings call, referring to the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

