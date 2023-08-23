Intel to quadruple cutting-edge chip packaging capacity by 2025

PENANG, Malaysia -- Intel aims to quadruple capacity for its most advanced chip packaging services by 2025, including with a new facility in Malaysia, as America's biggest chipmaker seeks to regain the global lead in semiconductor manufacturing.

The factory being built in Penang will be Intel's first overseas facility for advanced 3D chip packaging, what it calls Foveros technology. The company is also building an additional chip assembly and testing factory in Kulim as part of a $7 billion expansion in the Southeast Asian nation.