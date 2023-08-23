ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Intel to quadruple cutting-edge chip packaging capacity by 2025

Top U.S. chipmaker expanding heavily in Malaysia to meet growing global demand

Malaysia is already a vital chip packaging, assembly and testing base for Intel, which employs 15,000 staff in the country. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Southeast Asia

PENANG, Malaysia -- Intel aims to quadruple capacity for its most advanced chip packaging services by 2025, including with a new facility in Malaysia, as America's biggest chipmaker seeks to regain the global lead in semiconductor manufacturing.

The factory being built in Penang will be Intel's first overseas facility for advanced 3D chip packaging, what it calls Foveros technology. The company is also building an additional chip assembly and testing factory in Kulim as part of a $7 billion expansion in the Southeast Asian nation.

