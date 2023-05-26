Japan, U.S. to lay out road map for more chip cooperation

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. are set to outline their plans for joint development of next-generation semiconductors, as the allies look to flesh out their bilateral cooperation in the strategic sector, Nikkei has learned.

The road map will be included in a joint statement that the two governments plan to issue at a ministerial meeting in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. The plan is expected to call for speeding up joint development of technologies to ensure a stable supply of semiconductors, which are becoming increasingly important to economic security.