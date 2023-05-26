ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Japan, U.S. to lay out road map for more chip cooperation

Allies to issue statement on chip strategy at ministerial meeting in Detroit

Yasutoshi Nishimura, right, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo meet on Jan. 5 in Washington. (Courtesy of Japan's trade ministry)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. are set to outline their plans for joint development of next-generation semiconductors, as the allies look to flesh out their bilateral cooperation in the strategic sector, Nikkei has learned.

The road map will be included in a joint statement that the two governments plan to issue at a ministerial meeting in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. The plan is expected to call for speeding up joint development of technologies to ensure a stable supply of semiconductors, which are becoming increasingly important to economic security.

