TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is allocating up to 192 billion yen ($1.29 billion) in subsidies for U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology's work in Hiroshima prefecture, Nikkei has learned, in a move to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains.

Micron is aiming to mass-produce advanced DRAM memory chips by around 2026 on new production lines to be built at its factory in Higashihiroshima City.