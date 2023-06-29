ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan and EU to share chip subsidy info to disperse production

Three-way exchange with U.S. aims for better supply chain distribution

Japan and Europe, along with the U.S., aim to ensure a secure and balanced supply of vital semiconductors.   © Reuters
RIHO NAGAO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the European Union will exchange information on subsidies and other support they give semiconductor companies, coordinating with each other and the U.S. to spread out resources effectively and avoid product gluts.

The arrangement will cover points such as criteria for subsidies, the value of and reasoning behind each side's grants, and internal supply and demand expected to be created through the incentives. Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, are expected to reach an agreement as soon as early July.

