TOKYO -- Japan and India will start a policy dialogue to promote cooperation in semiconductors, hydrogen fuel and other advanced fields, Nikkei has learned, with plans for Tokyo to assist New Delhi in infrastructure development.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, will travel to India on Wednesday to meet with information technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Raj Kumar Singh, India's minister for power and for new and renewable energy.