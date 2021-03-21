ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Japan chip plant faces up to a month out after fire, Renesas says

CEO says stoppage will be signifcant for automakers

Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata speaks during a online conference, March 21, 2021.(Photo by Takeshi Hashimoto)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Renesas Electronics has said a fire that has halted one of its main chip factories will have a big impact on supplies, adding to the shortages facing the global auto industry.

Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO, told a media conference on Sunday that Renesas will resume production "within a month" at the plant. But he admitted that the impact will be "significant" for the supply of the chips.

"I apologize for any inconvenience and troubles caused by this incident," Hidetoshi Shibata said. "We will make every effort to minimize the impact, including looking at alternative production."

But Shibata said, "It is difficult to say whether it is possible to substitute production at other factories."

The auto industry is already facing a global shortage of semiconductors, with chipmakers struggling to respond to a post-pandemic surge in demand while accommodating orders for chips for smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Renesas halted production at the plant at Hitachinaka, northeast of Tokyo, after a fire broke out on Friday and took more than five hours to bring under control.

About two-thirds of the chips produced at the plant are for the auto industry, according to the company.

The fire did not injure any employees but damaged a production line that mainly produces microcontrollers for vehicles. Renesas controls 20% of the global share in microcontrollers.

 

Renesas's Naka plant in Hitachinaka, northeast of Tokyo. (Photo by Daisuke Maruyama)

