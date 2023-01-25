ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Japan chip venture Rapidus aims for 2-nm prototype line by 2025

Exclusive: President's timeline puts new chipmaker hot on TSMC's heels

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told Nikkei that "hundreds of engineers" will be needed to get 2-nanometer technology off the ground. (Photo by Ryosuke Eguchi)
RYOSUKE EGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese government-backed chipmaker Rapidus plans to set up a prototype production line for cutting-edge 2-nanometer semiconductors by the first half of 2025, President Atsuyoshi Koike told Nikkei on Tuesday.

This time frame is necessary to achieve the company's goal of mass production in the late 2020s, Koike said. The late-2020s timeline would put Rapidus not far behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chip foundry, which aims to begin full-scale 2-nm production in 2025.

