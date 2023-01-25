Japan chip venture Rapidus aims for 2-nm prototype line by 2025

TOKYO -- Japanese government-backed chipmaker Rapidus plans to set up a prototype production line for cutting-edge 2-nanometer semiconductors by the first half of 2025, President Atsuyoshi Koike told Nikkei on Tuesday.

This time frame is necessary to achieve the company's goal of mass production in the late 2020s, Koike said. The late-2020s timeline would put Rapidus not far behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chip foundry, which aims to begin full-scale 2-nm production in 2025.