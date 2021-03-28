Japan's Ebara to lift output of chipmaking machines

TOKYO -- Japanese industrial machinery maker Ebara will boost its semiconductor manufacturing equipment production to meet growing global demand.

Ebara is moving ahead with automation of production lines at its plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, and will add another such line to its plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, western Japan, to boost production of dry vacuum pumps and CMP equipment.

Ebara has a large slice of the global market for both products. The move comes in response to growing demand worldwide for semiconductors due to increasing data traffic.

The company aims to increase sales at its precision machinery business division to 170 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for the year ending in December, up 21% from the previous financial year.

Ebara's plant in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, turns out dry vacuum pumps. Robots will be introduced there to automate tasks previously done by people. The plant's capacity will also be tripled. The automated production lines are scheduled to go online around August.

Ebara's CMP equipment plant in Kumamoto Prefecture currently has two production lines. A third will be added to increase the plant's capacity by 50%.

The company has not disclosed the two plants' production volumes.

Ebara will also strengthen its product maintenance system, bringing a new dry vacuum pump maintenance plant online in Dresden, Germany, by around April. The company is building another such plant in Hefei, China, 270 km east of Shanghai, which is scheduled to begin operation around this summer. Ebara needs to improve its product maintenance system, as dry vacuum pumps require overhauls about twice a year.

Demand for maintenance work is also growing as the operating rate for semiconductor manufacturing equipment rises, spurred by higher chip demand. Ebara currently has maintenance bases in about 10 locations around the world. The company intends to set up more bases in the future as necessary.