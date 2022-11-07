ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Japan's Lasertec rises above headwinds from U.S.-China chip war

Key equipment maker to cutting-edge chips looks beyond downturn: CEO

Lasertec specializes in inspection systems for the most advanced chipmaking equipment, which uses extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. (Nikkei montage/Yuta Fukushima/Mitsuru Obe)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Lasertec, a Japanese maker of inspection systems for cutting-edge chipmaking equipment, expects to extend its record profit streak this year, unfettered by the ongoing market downturn and the U.S.-China tech war.

"I don't know whether the semiconductor market will rebound in the second half of 2023, as many analysts predict, but long-term demand for semiconductors will continue to be strong," Lasertec President Osamu Okabayashi said in an interview with Nikkei Asia following an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television on Monday.

