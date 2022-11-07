Japan's Lasertec rises above headwinds from U.S.-China chip war

TOKYO -- Lasertec, a Japanese maker of inspection systems for cutting-edge chipmaking equipment, expects to extend its record profit streak this year, unfettered by the ongoing market downturn and the U.S.-China tech war.

"I don't know whether the semiconductor market will rebound in the second half of 2023, as many analysts predict, but long-term demand for semiconductors will continue to be strong," Lasertec President Osamu Okabayashi said in an interview with Nikkei Asia following an appearance on Nikkei CNBC television on Monday.