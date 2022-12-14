ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Japan's Rapidus chip project plans global search for talent

Aims for mass production of advanced semiconductors this decade

Rapidus will work with IBM to manufacture 2-nanometer chips and with Belgian research institute IMEC to develop extreme ultraviolet lithography, an essential technology for making advanced chips. (Photo by Kosuke Imamura) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's new government-backed chipmaker Rapidus will recruit talent globally and pursue partnerships with existing suppliers in an effort to achieve its goal of mass-producing cutting-edge chips in the latter half of the 2020s.

"We named the company Rapidus, which means 'rapid' or 'fast,' because we believe it's critical for our company to be fast in everything we do, from designing chips for customers to wafer processing to chip packaging," said Atsuyoshi Koike, the company's president, at the trade show Semicon Japan on Wednesday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close