Japan's Rapidus chip project plans global search for talent

TOKYO -- Japan's new government-backed chipmaker Rapidus will recruit talent globally and pursue partnerships with existing suppliers in an effort to achieve its goal of mass-producing cutting-edge chips in the latter half of the 2020s.

"We named the company Rapidus, which means 'rapid' or 'fast,' because we believe it's critical for our company to be fast in everything we do, from designing chips for customers to wafer processing to chip packaging," said Atsuyoshi Koike, the company's president, at the trade show Semicon Japan on Wednesday.