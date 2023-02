TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Rapidus has chosen Hokkaido in northern Japan as the location for what is expected to be the nation's most advanced chip plant, Nikkei has learned.

An announcement is expected on Tuesday when Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike visits Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki. The chipmaker plans to build the plant in Chitose, about 36 kilometers southeast of Sapporo, the capital city of Hokkaido prefecture.