Japan's Renesas says auto chips stable, warns of U.S. strike impact

TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said growth in its automobile chip segment remained steady but warned it may yet feel an impact from worker strikes at auto plants in the U.S.

Renesas, which is a major maker of microcontroller units for automobiles, reported a 2.9% year-on-year decrease in operating profit, to 318 billion yen ($2118 million), for the nine months ending in September. The company said this was mainly due to sluggish sales of chips used in consumer electronics, likely because of inflation in major economies cooling consumption.