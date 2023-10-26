ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Japan's Renesas says auto chips stable, warns of U.S. strike impact

Consumer electronics segment hit by slower demand for devices as inflation rises

Renesas, a major maker of microcontroller units for cars, saw a 2.9% year-on-year operating profit drop in the nine months ending in September.    © Reuters
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said growth in its automobile chip segment remained steady but warned it may yet feel an impact from worker strikes at auto plants in the U.S.

Renesas, which is a major maker of microcontroller units for automobiles, reported a 2.9% year-on-year decrease in operating profit, to 318 billion yen ($2118 million), for the nine months ending in September. The company said this was mainly due to sluggish sales of chips used in consumer electronics, likely because of inflation in major economies cooling consumption.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more