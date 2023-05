TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics will begin producing in 2025 next-generation power semiconductors made of silicon carbide, the company said Friday, seeking to capture growing demand from the electric vehicle industry.

The SiC chips will be manufactured at a plant in Takasaki in Japan's Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo. The site currently produces conventional silicon wafers chips. The amount of investment and the scale of production has yet to be determined.