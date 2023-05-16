Japan's advanced chipmaking suppliers help prompt Samsung to open hub

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics is taking a page out of its old playbook by seeking new opportunities for collaboration in Japan, including a planned semiconductor research facility in Yokohama to tap the country's enduring skill in cutting-edge materials and equipment.

Engineers from Samsung's suppliers are becoming a common sight at the company's Hwaseong Campus outside of Seoul, as the chipmaker works more closely with outside partners to gain an edge in developing and mass-producing state-of-the-art chips.