Semiconductors

Japan's advanced chipmaking suppliers help prompt Samsung to open hub

U.S.-China tech war, founder's philosophy also behind new research facility in Yokohama

Samsung Electronics' chip production plant in Pyeongtaek. The South Korean company is one of the world's leading makers of semiconductors. (Samsung Electronics/Handout via Reuters)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics is taking a page out of its old playbook by seeking new opportunities for collaboration in Japan, including a planned semiconductor research facility in Yokohama to tap the country's enduring skill in cutting-edge materials and equipment.

Engineers from Samsung's suppliers are becoming a common sight at the company's Hwaseong Campus outside of Seoul, as the chipmaker works more closely with outside partners to gain an edge in developing and mass-producing state-of-the-art chips.

