Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will establish a legal framework for subsidizing new domestic plants for advanced semiconductors, starting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s planned facility in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. TSMC announced in October that it would build its first Japanese factory. © Reuters

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30