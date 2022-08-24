ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan startup to mass-produce new chips that increase EV range

Flosfia semiconductors reduce power loss to help drive electrics 10% further

Japanese startup Flosfia hopes to create a system to mass-produce power semiconductors that use gallium oxide as a substrate.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- Kyoto University-launched startup Flosfia plans to produce semiconductors for electric vehicles with improved energy-saving performance that will extend the driving range of EVs by about 10% compared with cars using current chips, Nikkei has learned.

The company -- which counts Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Denso and the Development Bank of Japan as investors -- will mass-produce semiconductors that use gallium oxide as a substrate. These can reduce power loss by 70% compared with current semiconductors. In addition, the chips can reduce EV power consumption by 10%, which will lead to longer cruising ranges on a single charge.

