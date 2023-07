TOKYO -- Japan will subsidize domestic company Sumco's new silicon wafer factories in the country's south by up to 75 billion yen ($530 million), Nikkei has learned, part of the government's efforts to bolster the country's semiconductor supply chains.

A producer of silicon wafers used in semiconductor circuits, Sumco expects investment for the new factory buildings and production equipment to total 225 billion yen, of which Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will cover one-third.